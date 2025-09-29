Yashwant Sardeshpande, Kannada theatre artist and filmmaker, dies at 60 Yashwant Sardeshpande, the veteran Kannada theatre artist and filmmaker, breathed his last on Monday at the age of 60.

New Delhi:

This year, several stars who served Indian cinema left the world. Unfortunately, a new name has been added to this list. Yashwant Sardeshpande's name has been added to the list of B Saroja Devi, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Dheeraj Kumar, Mukul Dev, Fish Venkat, and Dinesh Mangalore.

On Monday, the Kannada film industry suffered another blow as renowned theatre actor, director and dialogue writer Yashwant Sardeshpande passed away on September 29.

Yashwant Sardeshpande suffered a heart attack

Yashwant Sardeshpande was admitted to Portis Hospital on Monday morning, around 10 am, after suffering a heart attack. But the treatment was ineffective. The theatre world is in mourning over the untimely demise of Yashwant Sardeshpande. Several theatre, television and film actors paid tribute to the veteran actor and expressed their condolences.

Yashwant Sardeshpande recently turned 60

Narayan Yashwant Sardeshpande, who had a deep interest in theatre since childhood, turned 60 in June. Recently, 'Uttarottam Utsav 2025' was organised to commemorate his 60th birthday. The festival featured performances of dance, music and drama. Sardeshpande was also set to star in a new play titled 'Kolulu.com(AD)' written by Dr Praveen Godakhindi on October 18.

Yashwant Sardeshpande went to NYU

Born on June 13, 1965, to Shridhar Rao Gopalrao Sardeshpande and Kalpana Devi in ​​Okkali village of Basavan Bagewadi taluk in Vijayapura district. He received a diploma from the Ninasam Theatre Institute in Heggode. Later, he also received specialised training in playwriting and film dialogue writing from New York University.

A look at Yashwant Sardeshpande's famous plays

Yashwant Sardeshpande directed over sixty plays, including Andha Yug, Inspector General, Midsummer Night's Dream, Badige Mane, Pushpa Rani, Galivara Yatra, Beppu Thakkadi Boleshankara, Tuntamakkal Thante, Kunta Kunta Kuravatti and had staged all of them.

Yashwant Sardeshpande's TV career

Yashwant Sardeshpande presented comedies like All the Best, Rashi Chakra and Sahi Re Sahi and was praised throughout the state. His Rashi Chakra was a one-act play in which he kept audiences laughing for two hours. Furthermore, Yashwant Sardeshpande, who also made his mark on television, appeared in serials like Yadava Tadava, Bannada Buguri, Dashavatara, Parva and Thunthuru.

Yashwant Sardeshpande films

Yashwant Sardeshpande wrote the dialogues for the popular film Rama Shyama Bhama, starring Kamal Haasan and Ramesh Arvind, in the Kannada language of North Karnataka. He also produced the film Idea Madyara.

Also Read: They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan's gangster drama enters 100 crore club