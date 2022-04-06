Yash, Sanjay Dutt's KGF Chapter 2 Hindi runtime revealed, advance ticket booking opens from April 7

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PRASHANTHNEEL Kannada star Yash on KGF: Chapter 2 poster

Highlights KGF: Chapter 2 is about 10 minutes longer than the first part

KGF: Chapter 2 marks the return of Yash as Rocky as he faces Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt

Prashanth Neel is the director of KGF franchise

Fans of KGF: Chapter 2 can't wait for the movie to premiere on the big screens come April 14. The hotly anticipated sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 the Kannada language blockbuster of 2018 also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon as PM of India Ramika Sen. The trailer of the movie had been a viral hit, with dialogues, the gritty setting, action and cinematography attracting praise from everyone.

Read: KGF Chapter 2 Trailer: All the returning and new characters in Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer sequel

Now, days ahead of the release of the film, its runtime has been revealed to be 2 hours and 48 minutes. It has been granted U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Additionally, the advance ticket bookings open on April 7 and fans will be queuing up to get the film ticket for the earliest possible show.

KGF Chapter 2: Hundreds of excited fans gather to meet Yash; actor welcomes them in SRK style

Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay and Raveena have been busy promoting KGF: Chapter 2 in Mumbai. They are interacting with the fans and facing the media. The movie became a turning point for Yash and it established him as an actor across the country. Now, he has a huge fan following pan-India. There is a lot of expectation from the sequel by the entire team for which shooting started post Chapter 1.

The first part of the film featured Yash as Rocky, who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. Director Prashanth Neel said when they made KGF, they didn't mount it as a pan-India film. He said it was Yash who sensed the potential of the film and ensured that it has a nationwide release.

The sequel will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Many had attributed the success of the first part of the film to its stylised action sequences. Yash said along with the action, the sequel is also high on the emotional quotient, which is "the soul of the film".