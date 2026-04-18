Who was Sidharth Venugopal, Malayalam TV actor who passed away after prolonged illness?

New Delhi:

Malayalam TV actor Sidharth Venugopal, best known for his role in the serial Kasthooriman, died at the age of 41. The actor had been undergoing treatment for health issues over the past two years. Confirming the news of Sidharth Venugopal's demise, actors Seema G Nair and Kishore Satya shared emotional notes on Instagram.

Who was Sidharth Venugopal?

According to reports, Sidharth Venugopal was born as Vinish and later changed his stage name to Sidharth. He rose to fame for his performance in the TV show Kasthooriman, but he left the show midway; however, his portrayals won audiences' hearts.

This is a developing story.

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