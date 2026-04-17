Is Lokah actress Kalyani Priyadarshan getting married to Mohanlal's son Pranav? Her mother Lissy reacts

New Delhi:

Speculation around Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal has resurfaced online, with fresh chatter claiming the two could be heading for marriage. The rumours gathered pace after a fan commented on a recent social media post by Kalyani’s mother, Lissy Lakshmi. Her response, however, was brief and clear.

Lissy recently shared photos celebrating Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, where she was seen dressed in a traditional kasavu saree and taking part in festive rituals at home. While many followers left greetings in the comments section, one user mentioned they were waiting for 'Kalyani Pranav marriage'.

What did Lissy write?

Lissy quickly shut down the speculation by replying, 'false news!' That short response has since drawn attention, especially among fans who have long linked the two actors because of their on-screen pairing and family connections.

(Image Source : LISSY'S INSTAGRAM)Kalyani Priyadarshan's mother Lissy's comment

Why the rumours continue?

Kalyani and Pranav have known each other since childhood. Their fathers, filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Mohanlal, share a long association in Malayalam cinema. Over the years, Kalyani and Pranav’s friendship has often been discussed publicly. The two also starred together in Hridayam and later in Varshangalkku Shesham, which only added to fan interest in their equation.

In an earlier interview, Kalyani had described Pranav as someone she shares a sibling-like bond with. She said they grew up together and were close family friends, suggesting the relationship was far removed from the romantic speculation often seen online.

On the work front

Professionally, both actors are coming off successful runs. Pranav was recently seen in projects like Dies Irae and L2: Empuraan that strengthened his solo standing, while Kalyani has enjoyed a strong phase with recent commercial successes like Lokah Chapter One: Chandra.

For now, though, Lissy’s response appears to have settled at least one rumour, making it clear that wedding talk surrounding Kalyani and Pranav is not based in fact.

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