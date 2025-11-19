Who is Manya Anand, the actress accusing Dhanush’s manager of casting couch? A TV actress has accused South superstar Dhanush's manager of exploiting her through casting couch. Read further to know everything about the whole matter.

New Delhi:

Manya Anand, South actress has accused superstar Dhanush's manager, Shreyas, of exploiting her through casting couch. She stated that the actor's manager spoke to her about a new film and made a suggestion.

In a recent interview, the actress shared every detail related to her conversation with Tere Ishk Mein actor Dhanush's manager.

What is her allegation?

That actress is none other than Manya Anand, a well-known Tamil television actress. In an interview with Cineulugam, the actress recounted her conversation with actor Dhanush's manager, Shreyas. 'There's a commitment,' she quoted him. She further asked Shreyas, 'What kind of commitment? Why should I make a commitment?' The actress categorically denied accepting any unethical conditions. The actress further alleged that after her refusal, Shreyas said, 'You won't listen to Dhanush sir even though he's there?'

Following this incident, Manya Anand revealed that Shreyas contacted her several times and even sent her a script despite her initial refusal. However, during a subsequent conversation, when the actress was asked if she had seen the script Shreyas sent, she replied, 'No, I haven't read it. I'm not doing the film. We're actors, we're doing something else. You hire us, but you can't expect anything else in return. If we give in to your demands, our name will be different. I think it's better if people recognise this trend and address it.'

Even after refusal, she claims he persistently contacted her, sent the location of Wunderbar Films (Dhanush’s production company), and shared a script.

Who is Manya Anand?

Manya Anand is known for her work in Tamil television. The actress is best known for her role in the popular serial 'Vanathai Pola.'

