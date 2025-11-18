Do you know this actor didn't sign any films for 5 years due to his commitment to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali? While most actors take multiple films at the peak of their career, this actor focused only on SS Rajamouli's action epic. Read on to find out who he is.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali franchise was a massive commercial hit, achieving both critical and financial success in both domestic and worldwide box office. The film redefined the scale and ambition of Indian cinema. From massive sets to stunning VFX and powerful performances, both parts of the franchise received widespread acclaim.

There's no doubt that the two-part Baahubali film series took several years to complete. The first instalment, Baahubali: The Beginning, began shooting in 2013 and was released in 2015. In total, the Baahubali project took around five years to finish.

But did you know that one actor from the film didn't sign any projects for five years, fully committed to SS Rajamouli’s vision. While most actors take multiple films at their peak, he focused only on this epic. Read on to find out who he is.

Actor who didn't sign any films for 5 years due to his commitment to Baahubali

The actor is none other than Prabhas. The 46-year-old star dedicated himself entirely to the franchise and refrained from taking up any other films during that period. In the film series, Prabhas played both Amarendra Baahubali and his son, Mahendra Baahubali.

While speaking on the chat show, Rana Daggubati, who portrayed the antagonist Bhallaladeva, has expressed his admiration for Prabhas's extraordinary dedication throughout the making of the franchise.

Rana said on Famously Filmfare Telugu, “He was the biggest star during that time as well. He was doing this film after Mirchi and other big hits. Can you imagine how many films he could have done in those five years? How much could he earn during that time? He never questioned that for a second. His integrity, dedication and patience is something that I love about him."

Besides Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the movie features a strong ensemble cast, which features Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles.

A look at Prabhas's work front

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in the Telugu action film Kannappa alongside Vishnu Manchu and Mohanlal. He will be next seen in the horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal. He has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, Prashanth Neel's Salaar 2, and Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi in the pipeline.

