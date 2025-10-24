Prabhas' net worth [2025]: The Rebel Star’s fortune will leave you stunned Baahubali star Prabhas rules the box office and the bank. With a net worth of Rs 241 crore and Rs 200 crore film fees, he remains Tollywood’s most powerful Pan-India superstar.

New Delhi:

Pan-India superstar Prabhas, also known as Rebel Star, is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian entertainment industry. His role as Mahendra Bahubali in SS Rajamouli's action epic franchise Baahubali made him a household name. The Telugu language film went on to break several records at the box office.

His hard work and dedication have made him one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. Let's take a look at his estimated net worth here.

Prabhas’ net worth 2025

According to The Indian Express, citing Forbes India's 2025 data, his estimated net worth stands at Rs 241 crore. The 46-year-old actor reportedly charges between Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore per film.

Prabhas made his acting debut in 2015 with film 'Eeswar'

After completing his graduation in Bachelor of Technology (BTech.) from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad, Prabhas entered the entertainment industry with the film 'Eeswar' in 2015. The film was directed by Jayant Paranji and also stars Sridevi Vijaykumar and Revathi in the lead roles.

Prabhas’ biggest hits

Over the years, Prabhas has delivered several hit films that earned him widespread recognition. His notable performances include Baahubali, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Kalki 2898 AD, Mirchi, Salaar, Darling, Mr Perfect, Varsham, and others.

Prabhas’ upcoming movies: Spirit, Salaar 2, and more

For the unversed, Prabhas has a variety of films in the pipeline, including the horror-comedy The Raja Saab, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, Prashanth Neel's Salaar 2, Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi, and others.

Awards and recognition that shaped Prabhas’ career

He even won South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for his role in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category. Meanwhile, he has been nominated several times for the Filmfare Awards South in the Best Actor category.

Also Read: Prabhas Turns 46: Makers unveil first-look poster from Fauzi; announce The Raja Saab release date