Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@FILMHISTORYPICS When Mohanlal starred opposite Aishwarya RaI Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, see throwback pic

One of the most bankable stars of the Malayalam film industry Mohanlal is celebrating his 60th birthday. While the social media is flooded with #HappyBirthdayMohanLal wishes since yesterday, we stumbled upon an old picture of the actor with Aishwarya RaI Bachchan. The vinatge picture is a still from the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, directed by Mani Ratnam. In the throwback picture, we can see a young Mohanlal with the very beautful and shy Aishwarya Rai. Take a look here:

Iruvar is set against the background of cinema and politics in Tamil Nadu. Besides Mohanlal and Aishwarya Rai, the film also starred Prakash Raj, Revathi, Gautami, and Tabu in the lead roles.

On the work front, Mohanlal will be seen in Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Jeethu Joseph’s Ram and his own directorial debut Barroz. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in the movie Fanney Khan, is currently gearing up for the release of Ponniyin Selvan which is an adaptation of a historical novel by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The project is being helmed by Mani Ratnam and also casts Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and other popular names from South Indian industry.

