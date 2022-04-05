Vijay-starrer 'Beast' banned in Kuwait? Know latest update on release of Tamil film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ACTORVIJAY Beast poster featuring actor Vijay

Even as fans continue to wait with bated breath for the release of director Nelson Dilipkumar's upcoming action entertainer 'Beast', featuring actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead, industry pundits on Tuesday claimed that the film had been banned in Kuwait. Although some of the entertainment industry trackers claimed that Kuwait's Ministry of Information had banned the Tamil film, it was not clear as to why the film had been banned. Some of the reasons that they suspected for the film being banned included the portrayal of Pakistan, terrorists and violence.

'Beast' is not the first Indian film to be banned in Kuwait. Earlier, Kuwait had also banned the Malayalam film 'Kurup' and the Tamil film 'FIR'.

Actor Vijay plays a spy called Veeraraghavan in director Nelson Dilipkumar's explosive action thriller 'Beast', the story of which takes place inside a mall.

A mall called the East Coast Mall is under seige by terrorists and a negotiator (Selvaraghavan) is summoned by the government to start negotiations with them. The negotiator is relieved to know that an Indian soldier called Veeraraghavan (Vijay), considered to be among the best of spies, is inside the mall.

How the soldier deals with the terrorists is what the film is all about. The trailer has triggered huge excitement among fans who gathered in large numbers in theatres to watch it on the giant screen. It has garnered a massive 24 million views in less than 18 hours of having been released on YouTube.

The trailer, which was sharply released by the makers at 6 in the evening on Saturday, garnered a whopping 2 million views in a matter of just 15 minutes flat. Over 2,60,000 people gave the thumbs up to the trailer in the first 15 minutes. The numbers only seemed to steadily grow from there. By noon on Sunday, the trailer had got a whopping 24.85 million views with over two million people liking the trailer.

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on April 13, has music by Anirudh.