Beast: Vijay-Pooja Hegde's action film leaked by Tamilrockers, other torrent sites on day of release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ HEGDEPOOJA Beast movie has been released in cinema halls

Highlights In Beast, Vijay returns in an out-and-out action avatar

On the day of release, Beast has been leaked online by various torrent websites

Beast (Raw in Hindi) co-stars Pooja Hegde and Yogi Babu among others

Vijay starrer Beast is an out-an-out action film. Co-starring Pooja Hegde and Yogi Babu, Beast (Raw in Hindi) was released in cinema halls on Wednesday, April 13 amid much fanfare. After Master (2021), fans have been eagerly waiting for the Tamil film to release and now as it finally did, it fell prey to piracy. Various versions of Beast have been leaked online for download. Needless to say, this is going to cost the makers a huge deal of money as piracy affects film business greatly.

Read: Beast Twitter Reactions: Fans hail Vijay, Pooja Hegde's electric chemistry, film draws mixed responses

Nelson Dilipkumar has written and directed Beast. It is an Anirudh musical. The song Arabic Kuthu had gone viral upon release with fans making Instagram reels on it and sharing it widely on social media.

Tamilrockers website has leaked Beast online on the day of release. It is also available for download and can also be streamed online. Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking shows and movies online on release, thus costing the makers a huge deal. With Beast, they have done it again. Despite the govenment banning such websites on Google and other search engines and putting a blanket ban on piracy for the film industry's sake, these incidents continue to happen.

Actor Vijay plays a spy called Veeraraghavan in Beast, the story of which takes place inside a mall. The East Coast Mall is under seige by terrorists and a negotiator (Selvaraghavan) is summoned by the government to start negotiations with them. The negotiator is relieved to know that an Indian soldier called Veeraraghavan (Vijay), considered to be among the best of spies, is inside the mall.

How the soldier deals with the terrorists is what the film is all about. The trailer has triggered huge excitement among fans who gathered in large numbers in theatres to watch it on the giant screen.

(With IANS inputs)