Vijay Deverakonda's VDxShouryuv goes on floors with pooja ceremony, Nani attends | Watch

New Delhi:

After the success of Hi Nanna, director Shouryuv is stepping into a much bigger space with his next project alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Titled VDxShouryuv, the film is being mounted as a large-scale global venture, and the buzz around it has been steadily building ever since its announcement. Nani, who has previously worked with Shouryuv in Hi Nanna, was present as the film went on floors.

VDxShouryuv begins with a star-studded pooja ceremony

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film kickstarted VDxShouryuv with a pooja ceremony, giving fans their first glimpse of the film coming together. Nani, who worked with Shouryuv in Hi Nanna, was also present at the event. His interaction with Vijay Deverakonda caught attention, bringing two popular stars into the same frame and adding to the excitement around the film.

Sharing moments from the ceremony, the makers wrote, “Moments for the day With #VDxSHOURYUV Pooja Ceremony That’s a roar… coming straight from @NameisNani for @TheDeverakonda @shouryuv @heshamabdulwahab @alexmtz @suresh.selvarajan #EricDurst @praveenantony @sachinfido @vyraents."

(Image Source : INDIA TV) VDxShouryuv goes on floors

A big step forward for Vijay Deverakonda and Shouryuv

This film feels like an important project for both Vijay Deverakonda and Shouryuv. Vijay, who has delivered memorable performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, The Family Star, and Kingdom, seems ready to explore a new space with this one. He also has another big project, Ranabaali, lined up next.

For Shouryuv, this marks a clear shift in storytelling. After the emotional tone of Hi Nanna, he is now stepping into a different narrative style on a much bigger canvas. His debut didn’t just connect with audiences, it also picked up international recognition, including Best Director wins at the Oniros Film Awards and the Swedish International Film Festival.

What really makes this project interesting is the team behind it. The film brings in an international crew, with cinematography handled by Alejandro Martínez, known for House of the Dragon, and a VFX team that has worked on films like Snowpiercer, Gods of Egypt, and Batman Forever. The music is by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who earlier collaborated with Shouryuv on Hi Nanna and is also known for Hridayam and Kushi.

Also read: Photos: Rashmika Mandanna kisses Vijay Deverakonda, Virosh's dreamy wedding moments go viral