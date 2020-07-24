Vijay Antony reveals first look of Bitchagadu 2, Priya Krishnaswamy to direct the sequel

Image Source : TWITTER/@VIJAYANTONY Vijay Antony reveals first look of Bitchagadu 2

Actor Vijay Antony has treated fans with the first look of his much-awaited film Bitchagadu 2 on his birthday today. The prequel released in 2016. Bitchagadu was released as a dubbed Telugu version of the actor's popular Tamil film Pichaikaran. While it released amid no expectation, it managed to win over the audience and had a good run at the box office. The film earned more than Rs 20 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On his 45th birthday, Vijay Antony surprised the viewers with the first look of the sequel which will be directed by Priya Krishnaswamy.

Taking to Twitter, Vijay shared the first look in which he is seen standing with his back towards the camera and looking at the crowd. Earlier he wrote, "I am delighted to associate with Director Priya Krishnaswamy for #VAP10..Following her National Award winning Tamil feature film, she will be directing #VAP10. Welcome Priya on board."

Bitchagadu 2 is likely to go on floors by the end of this year and will hit the screens in 2021. Earlier, there were rumours that the film will be directed by Sasi who helmed the sequel but the actor put a full stop to the rumours with his tweet.

On the work front, Vikay Antony has an interesting list of upcoming films. He will be seen in Thamezharasan, Khaki and Agni Siragugal next.

