Vidaa Muyarchi first look out: Ajith Kumar's intriguing poster released | See Post

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's film 'Vida Muyarchi' has been in the news since its announcement. To increase the excitement of the fans even more, the makers have released the actor's first-look poster from the film. On Sunday, the makers presented the first glimpse to all the movie lovers, in which Ajith is seen in a very stylish look.

Ajith Kumar's first look poster released

The makers of the film released Ajith Kumar's first look poster and wrote, 'Presenting the much-awaited first look of Vida Muyarchi. Get ready for an entertaining story where perseverance meets patience.' The poster shows Ajith standing in a deserted place in Azerbaijan. The actor looks very smart in a black outfit with black goggles. This look has taken the excitement of the fans to the peak.

The wait for the release date is still on...

It seems that the actor is all set to present an entertaining tale of perseverance as the poster suggests that he is going to have a stellar performance from Abhinata. Although fans were expecting the makers to announce the release date along with the first-look poster, the makers have not revealed much in the poster, keeping its Diwali release plans still under wraps. According to the latest reports, the Ajith starrer has entered the final stages of its shooting schedule. Sources close to the team have revealed that the makers are planning to wrap up the shoot by July 2024. The film is currently being shot in Azerbaijan and soon its next schedule will be scheduled in India.

The film may hit the screens on Diwali!

About 80 per cent of the production of 'Vida Muyarchi' has been completed. The makers are aiming for a Diwali release. If things go as planned, Thala fans will get to see the action thriller on the big screen this Diwali. 'Vida Muyarchi' is written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Ajith plays the lead role in the film. Also featured are Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Aarav in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score for the film, while Nirav Shah is the cinematographer. The film is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Lyca Productions.

