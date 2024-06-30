Mirzapur 3's first song 'Gandi Bimari' out now, Ravi Mishra aka Raga's rap is all about game of power

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Gen-G artist Raga has given his voice to Mirzapur 3's rap

The trailer of 'Mirzapur 3' was released recently, and it took over social media as soon as it came out. As expected, the trailer promises a gripping continuation of the crime drama with more powerful conflicts and a compelling storyline. After keeping fans hooked with the interesting trailer, now the makers of the show have released a brilliant rap track for the first time, which has thrilled the fans.

'Gandi Bimari' explains the game of power

The song titled 'Gandi Bimari' is now released which perfectly reflects the essence of the show. Sung and written by Gen-G music artist Ravi Mishra (Raga) and composed by Raga himself in collaboration with the talented Anshuman Lahiri (Vamp), the song traces Guddu Pandit's journey to claim the throne. The music video is shot with the rapper sitting on a throne, which makes it all the more appealing because the entire show revolves around the throne.

This song from 'Mirzapur 3' gives a powerful message

The song also highlights the theme of power and control over one's life, as shown in the show. Overall, it gives a powerful message of resilience, dominance and overcoming obstacles in Purvanchal. Sharing the song on their official social media account, the makers wrote, 'Ek bimari hai, soon prapan waali hai.'

When and where will 'Mirzapur 3' be streaming?

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, 'Mirzapur 3' is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment. The show stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Verma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Harshita Shekhar Gaur in lead roles. 'Mirzapur 3' will premiere on Prime Video from July 5, 2024.

