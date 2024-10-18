Veteran Bengali actor Debraj Roy dies at 69, here's how CM Mamata Banerjee paid tribute

Follow us on Image Source : X Debraj Roy was 69.

Veteran Bengali actor and popular news reader Debraj Roy died on Thursday night at a private hospital here following multiple organ failure after suffering from serious illnesses for several months, authorities at the medical establishment said. He was 69. The actor, who had suffered a cerebral attack a couple of months ago, was ailing from nephrological problems as well, they said. He is survived by his wife Anuradha Roy, who was also a Bengali actress and a popular news reader.

CM Mamata Banerjee condoles his death

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over Roy's death and extended her condolences to his family members and friends. "Saddened by the demise of actor Debraj Roy. An actor who made our eminent directors proud, he was also a popular news reader on Doordarshan. I knew him well as a good man from Bhawanipore and feeling very sad by this loss. My condolences to his family members and friends. Our cultural world stands diminished today," Banerjee wrote on X.

Debraj Roy's career at a glance

Roy debuted in renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 1970 movie Pratidwandi and acted in Mrinal Sen's Calcutta 71 the next year, for which he captivated wider attention from the audience. Some of his other popular films include Dujone Milbo Abaar, Smriti Katha Bole, Jodi Kagoje Lekho Naam, Barodir Bramhachari Baba Lokenath, and Sri Ramkrishna Vivekananda, among others. His last film was Bhoot Adbhoot, which was released in 2014.

Apart from films, Roy was a popular newsreader for DDK Kolkata and his voice captivated radio audiences in numerous dramas on Akashvani Kolkata as well.

