Varun Dhawan starrer 'Baby John' will now release on Christmas | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : VARUN DHAWAN'S INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan starrer 'Baby John' release date has been changed

These days, action films are in focus on the big screen. While films like Jawan and Pathaan took over the silver screens last year, 2024 also brought good action sequences in films like Fighter and Yodha. Now acting movie lovers are eagerly waiting for Karan Johar's Kill and Atlee's Baby John. While Kill will hit the big screen on July 5, now the makers of Varun Dhawan starrer have released the official release date of their film. Baby John will now be released on Christmas instead of May 31st.

Varun Dhawan's Avatar in Baby John

Varun Dhawan is going to be seen in a powerful action avatar in Baby John after a long time. His style in the first-look video is dangerous and ferocious. Earlier the title of this film was not confirmed and it was being promoted as VD18. Varun also got injured in his legs while shooting recently. In the video shared announcing the title of the film, Varun Dhawan was seen doing high-octane action with powerful background music. The video opens with him sitting on the throne holding a bird in his hand and looked ferocious, while the next moment he is firing bullets. After the bumper success of Jawan, there was a lot of discussion about this film by Atlee and Varun Dhawan. "Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourselves for Baby John releasing on December 25th," Varun wrote in caption, while sharing the new poster of Baby John.

A. Kaliswaran is the director of Baby John

While Atlee is presenting Baby John, its director A. Kaliswaran. Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande are also presenting this film. The film is made under the banner of Jio Studios, Atlee's A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios.​ The first look video of Varun Dhawan's explosive action film Baby John, made in collaboration with Jawan director Atlee, is out. Seeing Varun Dhawan's avatar and style in this video, you can expect some good performances from the Bollywood actor. Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi are also going to be seen in this film along with Varun. Looking at this combination of Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, it seems that the movie has a lot stored for the audience.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha shuts down trolls commenting on her inter-faith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal