Varanasi release date: New update on SS Rajamouli's film featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra is here The Varanasi team has once again tweeted that Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's film will be released in 2027. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen in the film.

Expectations are skyrocketing for the highly anticipated Pan India movie Varanasi, which is bringing together South superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director SS Rajamouli. The title of the movie was officially announced at a grand event held in Hyderabad two months ago. It was also said that the movie will be released in 2027.

However, the audience knows that Rajamouli's films usually do not release on the promised date. That is why many have expressed doubts about whether this film will really be released in 2027. In this context, the film team has recently responded once again.

Makers share an official announcement

The makers assured the fans over the film's release as they tweeted, 'Varanasi will be released in 2027.' This seems to have given clarity once again. Some fans are thinking that the film may be released as a gift for Ugadi or Sri Ramanavami. With only a year left for these two festivals, there is a debate on whether the film will be completed by then.

Varanasi cast

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra are playing the lead roles in this film. Malayalam actor Prithviraj will be seen in the role of the villain. Another interesting thing is that director Rajamouli himself revealed that Mahesh Babu will also be seen in the role of Lord Rama for a short while in the film.

Varanasi plot

The film is being made based on the concept of time travel. The audience's expectations for this film, which is being made on a grand scale, are increasing day by day.

Varanasi makers

The major producers responsible for the soon-to-be-released blockbuster film Varanasi include the director SS Rajamouli, writer V Vijayendra Prasad and composer MM Keeravani, all under the producers' name Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

Other film producers in the Varanasi region include Rhythm Music Studio, Rudra Studio and Raj Films and Cine Pictures.

