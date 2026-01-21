Are Salaar Part 2 rumours one last try to divert Prabhas fans from The Raja Saab's failure? Let's find out Rumours suggest that the makers of Salaar Part 2 may be releasing the teaser of the sequel very soon. But those to be believed? Let's find out.

New Delhi:

Now that The Raja Saab has proved to be an epic box office disaster, damage-control attempts are being put up by Prabhas’ team. This includes the announcement that the release date for Spirit has been set for March 5, 2027, by the film’s director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This has helped shift the focus from the negative.

The latest news regarding the release of Salaar 2 has also started trending. But those to be believed?

Prabhas sticks to the Pan-India route

Currently, Prabhas is busy with a handful of projects. The catastrophic result of The Raja Saab has not deterred him from large-scale pan-India films, a route he has religiously pursued since Baahubali. Coming up next are Fauzi and Spirit, along with a couple of other projects already in the pipeline. If reports are to be believed, besides all these films, Prabhas will also star in two big sequels: Salaar 2 and Kalki 2.

Salaar and the sequel buzz

While Salaar was an average hit at the box office, there are reports that Salaar 2 might go on the floors sooner than expected. On OTT, the movie gained a fantastic fan base. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film showed Prabhas in a strong mass avatar. The makers had already announced that Salaar would get a sequel, and since then, there has been a lot of anticipation around Salaar 2.

Teaser rumours heat up, but should those be believed?

As per the current buzz within the industry, a teaser announcement for Salaar 2 might come out on January 25 or 26. Although there has been no confirmation from the production company or the director yet, this news has already created a buzz among fans. According to industry sources, scriptwriting and pre-production have already started. The main shoot is expected to roll after the announcement.

However, there have been some questions about whether Prashanth Neel can start working on Salaar 2 while he is also engaged with Jr NTR on the shooting of his next film, Dragon. But sources claim that the speculation surrounding the announcement of Salaar 2 is largely pointless.

At the moment, the team reportedly has no plans to begin shooting this year. The film may go on floors next year, and only if everything goes as planned, it could hit theatres in 2028.

