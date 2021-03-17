Image Source : YOUTUBE/ADITYA MUSIC Vakeel Saab's Kanti Papa Song: Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan's lyrical is here to leave you mesmerised

The latest track Kanti Papa from Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited film Vakeel Saab​ was released on Wednesday. This third lyrical of the film has been sung by Armaan Malik, Deepu, and Thaman S. The song is written by Ramjogayya Sastry with music by Thaman S. The song portrays sweet moments shared between Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in the film. It also features some BTS videos from the sets.

Check out the song here:

The actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback after a two-year sabbatical with this film, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, which dealt with the subject of consent.

The second song Sathyameva Jayathe of Pawan Kalyan starrer was loved by the audience and it emerged at the top of the chartbuster charts in no time. It is a peppy, foot-tapping number sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Prudhvi Chandhra. Earlier, the teaser of the courtroom drama was released and it gave us a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan's powerful character as a lawyer. Not much was revealed in the teaser but it looked exciting and promised high-voltage drama. The teaser also included action sequences shot inside a metro.

Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor, Dil Raju and Sirish. It is directed by Venu Sriram. The film will see Shruti Haasan in an important role. Besides her, the film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's role from the original. The film is slated to release on April 9th.