Tamil comedian Vadivel Balaji: Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajessh and other celebs pour in condolences

Another sad day for the fans as popular Tamil actor and comedian Vadivel Balaji took his last breath at the age of 45 after suffering from a heart attack. One of the much-loved comedians Balaji was admitted to a government hospital in Chennai and was apparently paralyzed. He suffered the heart attack 15 days back and was getting treatment but could not be saved. He was known for mimicking famous comedian Vadively and also appeared in various films. He is now survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. As soon as the shocking news came, various celebrities from the Kollywood industry including Dhanush, Vivek, Prasanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Shanthanu, and others took to social media and poured in condolences to the late artist's family.
Vadivel Balaji shot to his fame through Vijay Tv’s Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru and was a part of Vijay TV’s comedy team. This is the reason why the channel confirmed the sad piece of news and tweeted, "#RIPVadivelBalaji."
😢 #RIPVadivelBalaji pic.twitter.com/5D3hgsiimr— Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision) September 10, 2020
Meanwhile, check out how various celebrities reacted to the sad news of Vadivel Balaji's death:
Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, "#VadivelBalaji , the Vijay TV fame comedy actor passed away due to illness. RIP."
#VadivelBalaji , the Vijay TV fame comedy actor passed away due to illness. RIP pic.twitter.com/3TtNU2QUnt— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 10, 2020
Dhanush wrote, "Deeply saddened and disturbed by the sudden demise of a great talent, Vadivel Balaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family."
Deeply saddened and disturbed by the sudden demise of a great talent, Vadivel Balaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family.— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 10, 2020
Aishwarya Rajessh: RIP #Vadivelbalaji
RIP #Vadivelbalaji 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/7LYK3DHbFC— aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) September 10, 2020
Aathmika tweeted, "Very shocking to hear the sudden demise of #VadivelBalaji A Very talented artist will be missed forever #RIP."
Very shocking to hear the sudden demise of #VadivelBalaji A Very talented artist will be missed forever #RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/SyUfb9U6DA— Aathmika (@im_aathmika) September 10, 2020
Master Mahendran, "Talented comedian #VadivelBalaji Red heart REST IN PEACE brother."
Talented comedian #VadivelBalaji ❤️— Master Mahendran 🌟 (@Actor_Mahendran) September 10, 2020
REST IN PEACE brother 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inLk0mjP8I
சின்னத் திரையில் மிகவும் புகழ் பெற்று விளங்கிய வடிவேல் பாலாஜியின் திடீர் மறைவு பேரதிர்ச்சியாக உள்ளது. RIP 🙏🏼— Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) September 10, 2020
Mani Megalia: Shocking ! RIP balaji anna. We will miss you.
Shocking !— MANIMEGALAI (@iamManimegalai) September 10, 2020
RIP balaji anna. We will miss you.#Vadivelbalaji https://t.co/cJSxt0dnUV
Prasanna wrote, "Shocking!! So sad. RIP."
Shocking!! So sad. RIP https://t.co/3HM0LkP45W— Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) September 10, 2020
