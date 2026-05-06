TVK Chief Vijay gets emotional, consoles late RB Choudary's son Jiiva as he breaks down at funeral

New Delhi:

There is a wave of sadness across the South film industry after veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary passed away in a tragic road accident in Rajasthan a day earlier. He was also the father of actor Jiiva. His last rites were held on May 6, 2026, with his mortal remains brought to his Chennai residence for the public to pay their final respects.

Several prominent celebrities, including Vijay, Dhanush and Mammootty, arrived to pay their tribute to the veteran producer. Videos of Vijay getting emotional and consoling Jiiva have also surfaced online.

TVK Chief Vijay attends RB Choudary's funeral

TVK chief and actor Vijay attended the funeral of Tamil producer and Super Good Films founder RB Choudary to pay his final respects, despite a busy schedule. His visit came shortly after his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), recorded a major victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on May 4, 2026.

Celebs arrive to pay last respects

Several actors from the film industry, including Mammootty, Suriya, Dhanush, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Thalapathy Vijay and others arrived to offer their final tributes.

About RB Choudary’s death

For the unversed, producer RB Choudary died in a tragic car accident near Joontha village in Rajasthan's Bewar district on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. According to police, the veteran producer was returning from a relative's wedding ceremony with his nephew when the accident occurred.

During the journey, the car reportedly lost control after cattle strayed onto the road. The impact of the collision was intense, and RB Choudary passed away on the spot. He was 76 years old.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: RB Choudary dies at 76: Everything to know about his family, sons Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh