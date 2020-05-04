Image Source : TWITTER Trisha Krishnan turns 37: #HBDSouthQueenTrisha trends as fans pour in birthday wishes for Petta actress

One of the most bankable and stunning actors of Tollywood Industry, Trisha Krishnan, who is admiringly called Trisha, has carved a space in the hearts of fans with her impressive acting skills and gorgeous looks. When she steps on the big screen, it is hard to take eyes off and that is the charm of Trisha From Thalaiva Rajinikanth to Vijay Sethupathi, from Megastar Chiranjeevi to Prabhas, she has worked with some of the top actors of South Indian Cinema and has won many accolades for her performances.Krishnan. As she turns a year older today on May 4, social media users are finding it hard to contain their excitement and showering wishes on their favourite star with #HBDSouthQueenTrisha.

Birthday Wishes To @TrishTrashers Mam From All Thalapathy @ActorVijay Fans 😍💐



Wishing You A Wonderful Day And All The Most Amazing Things On This Upcoming Year With All Success And Happiness..!! ❤️ #HBDSouthQueenTrisha#HBDTrishFromThalapathyFans pic.twitter.com/9wpWnK3TJA — Thalapathy_GoKul (@Gokul_Krish44) May 3, 2020

#HBDSouthQueenTrisha I wish you all the happiness and success.... You're so freaking precious... An actual ball of sunshine... I love you so much. 🥰😍🤗 @trishtrashers pic.twitter.com/ObngnUCJYg — ᴛʜᴇ ɢɪʀʟ ɴᴇxᴛ ᴅᴏᴏʀ🤷🏻‍♀️ (@Bigg_Boss_Liya) May 3, 2020

She made her Tamil movie debut opposite Suriya in the film Mounam Pesiyadhe released in 2002. The very next year she entered Telugu films with Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu opposite Tarun.

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan has a bunch of movies in her kitty including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. She will be playing the female lead along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the historical flick. Reports suggest that Trisha will be seen as the Chola queen Kunthavai Nachiyar in Ponniyin Selvan.

Other than Ponniyin Selvan, she will be seen in Raangi, Paramapadham Vilayattu. She made the headlines recently after walking out of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya citing creative differences.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage