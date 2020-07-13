Image Source : PR Trailer of Bhojpuri feature film 'Preet Ka Daman' out. Watch video

Bhojpuri feature film, ‘Preet Ka Daman’ unleashed its trailer, digitally. The trailer is a musical joy ride that gives us a glimpse into the lives of lead actors Sanjana Raj & Anshuman Singh and their musical journey in the film. Directed by Vishnu Shankar Belu, Preet ka Daman is a fresh story which is never been told in the Bhojpuri film Industry. It’s a story about Anjali & Rahul and their love for music and their family. Produced by B4U, Preet Ka Daman follows the journey of known Bhojpuri singers Anjali & Rahul who are young and ambitious and perform stage shows across Bihar, to make their career in music. The duo are in love and they get married. Soon after their marriage their life takes a u turn.

Speaking on the trailer launch, Director Vishnu Shankar Belu stated, "Preet ka Daman is a colourful film for all age groups. It is full of love, friendship, ambition and lots of music and I’m very happy with the way both the music and the film has shaped up. I’m really thankful to B4U & Mr. Sandeep Singh for backing this project and seeing it through. Sanjana & Anshuman have given stellar performances and now I hope that our audiences enjoy it as much we have enjoyed working on it”.

Talking about the film, Sandeep Singh, Regional Programming, B4U stated, “One more statement of mine as a producer and A V P We approached our production house with a one line brief and they grasped it in no time. The execution has also been done very well. This is a musical love story and without talking about the music it will be incomplete. It is scored by the talented music director Dhananjay Mishra who will remain in our hearts forever and I would like to dedicate this film to him. I am sure the audiences will love the music along and the film all well.

Speaking of the film debutant actress, Sanjana Raj stated, “I’m very thankful to have worked on this film. Being directed by such a talented person like Vishnu Sir and the support of a strong network like B4U is a winning combination. I understand the world is going through such a tough time now and it is a difficult phase for everyone, hope our film brings a little bit of relief and joy and helps people to take their mind off the ongoing stress”.

Produced by B4U and written and directed by Vishnu Shankar Belu, ‘Preet Ka Daman’ release soon.

