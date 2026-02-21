Toxic makers unveil Yash's character 'Ticket'; new poster confirms double role for Rocking Star

New Delhi:

On Friday, thew makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has released the teaser of the movie, which made fans excited as Geetu Mohandas's film teaser featured a mystery man seen in the final scene. Now, Yash has lifted the veil on the mystery man seen in the teaser. With this revelation, the double role by Rocking star Yash has also been confirmed.

After Raya, now the makers of the Pan India film have shared the character poster of Ticket, another character being played by the KGF actor.

A new character in the film

Audiences have been eagerly awaiting superstar Yash's film Toxic. The first teaser quickly surpassed a million views. Now, the second teaser has been released. The makers gave fans several hints about the film in this quick teaser, including the Royal Circus being a part of the story, the action, and the classic look of the character Raya.

Watch the teaser here:

However, at the end of the teaser, a man appears in a scene. He, like Raya, appears aggressive and says, 'I'm home daddy.' His face is not clearly visible. Fans were speculating about who this person could be. Now, revealing the truth, director Geetu Mohandas and actor Yash shared a poster for the film via social media today. This post reveals that this is a different look for actor Yash in the film. Yash appears in a significantly altered look in this scene, leaving the audience in a mystery.

Double role by Yash

Even after solving this mystery, the makers have left the audience with a new puzzle to solve. From the scenes shown in the teaser and the poster, it's difficult to guess whether this is Raya's son or a story from Raya's own past. The poster reads, 'Rocking Star Yash in Toxic as Ticket.'

'Your ‘Ticket’ to Hell #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 19-03-2026,' makers wrote while sharing the new poster.

It is significant to note that Yash's Toxic will clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, 2026.

