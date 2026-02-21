Ranveer Singh Threat Case: Mumbai police register FIR against accused over threats to Dhurandhar actor

New Delhi:

In connection with threats made to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against the accused. When the police received information about the threatening voice note, it was sent to the Punjab and Haryana Police for verification. It was confirmed that the voice in the note belonged to Harry Boxer.

Following this, the Mumbai Cyber Police registered an FIR against the accused based on a complaint from Ranveer Singh's manager. The case is now being investigated jointly by the Crime Branch and the Anti-Extortion Cell.

According to police sources, Ranveer Singh's manager received threatening calls from an international number (+340), associated with the Virgin Islands. The caller, claiming to be Harry Boxer, demanded a ransom of Rs 20 crore and threatened serious consequences. Later, the accused sent a lengthy voice note stating that if his demands were not met, "the next seven generations will remember the consequences."

The voice note directly threatened Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, warning the entire Bollywood industry. The accused also claimed responsibility for shootings in Portugal, at Marina Grand, and at Sukhdev's shop.

Ranveer Singh's home security has been increased following the threats, and he has been advised to take extra precautions while travelling for shoots. The police are investigating the case from every angle.

It is noteworthy that this is the second FIR registered against members of the Bishnoi gang. Earlier, on February 1, 2026, a shooting occurred outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s house in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The investigating agency (AEC) has so far arrested 12 suspects, including the shooter Deepak Sharma. Investigations revealed that Deepak Sharma allegedly carried out the shooting on Rohit Shetty’s house under instructions from the Shubham Lonkar group.

