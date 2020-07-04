Noted Tollywood producer Pokuri Rama Rao dies

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOPICHANDMACHO Tollywood producer Pokuri Rama Rao dies due to coronavirus

Tollywood producer Pokuri Rama Rao passed away on Saturday due to coronavirus. He was the brother of noted producer Pokuri Babu Rao. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for COVID19 at Hyderabad Continental Hospital. His death is yet to be medically established. Reports in 123Telugu claim that the producer died of heart attack, while TV9Telugu and CineJosh report that he died due to coronavirus.

A report stated, "After he recently contracted coronavirus, Rama Rao was admitted to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. He was undergoing treatment. With the health condition deteriorating in the last few days, he breathed his last today."

Pokuri Rama Rao has produced many films under the banner of Eeteram Films.

