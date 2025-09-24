They Call Him OG is Pawan Kalyan’s first ‘A’ film in 14 years; CBFC cuts violent close-ups, beheadings Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They Call Him OG’ has received an A certificate after 14 years, following key cuts and edits, with its big release set for September 25.

New Delhi:

Power star Pawan Kalyan is currently in the news for his upcoming film, 'They Call Him OG.' Its trailer was recently released online after a tremendous wait.

However, Pawan Kalyan's film has been granted an 'A' certificate by the Censor Board of Film Certification. This marks the first time in 14 years that a Pawan Kalyan film has received an 'A' certificate. This has once again brought OG into the spotlight.

The last time Kalyan starrer received an 'A' certificate was in 2011

The last Pawan Kalyan film to receive an 'A' certificate was 'Panjaa,' directed by Vishnuvardhan, which released in 2011. After nearly 14 years, a Pawan Kalyan film has received an 'A' certificate.

Directed by Sujeeth, 'They Call Him OG' received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after removing approximately two minutes of scenes and modifying several others.

Censor Board's modifications

The CBFC has requested cuts or modifications to at least seven scenes from 'OG'. Close-ups of a hand chopping, a beheading, a hammer blow, three seconds of a neck stitching, and nine seconds of violence in a lodge spanning one minute have been removed. This results in the removal of 1 minute 55 seconds of footage. Scenes of a bloodied child and a police officer unzipping his pants have been edited.

After these cuts and edits, 'OG' now has a runtime of 2 hours 34 minutes. The film team has been asked to include a disclaimer and a legal message about smoking at the beginning of the film, along with a voiceover about drug awareness.

They Call Him OG release date

Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'They Call Him OG' is releasing in theatres on September 25. The film will be released in Hindi, along with Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will premiere in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today at 9 pm, and tickets for all theatres will be priced at Rs 800.

Directed by Sujeeth, 'They Call Him OG' stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das and Prakash Raj. This film will mark Emraan's Telugu debut.

Also Read: Customs raid Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan's homes in luxury car smuggling case