Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan censor plea hearing adjourned to January 7 by Madras High Court The Madras High Court has adjourned the hearing on the censor certificate plea filed by the makers of Jana Nayagan to January 7. The film is slated for release on January 9.

Jana Nayagan's censor case hearing has been pushed to January 7 by the Madras High Court. The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film have approached the court seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a censor certificate.

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan is slated for release on January 9. The film has yet to receive a clearance certificate from the CBFC.

What was Madras HC's verdict on the Jana Nayagan censor case?

When the plea came up on Tuesday, January 6, Justice PT Asha orally asked the CBFC to place before the court a copy of the complaint it received alleging that the film hurts religious sentiments. The board was directed to submit the document on Wednesday, January 7. The filmmakers told the court that the movie had first been recommended for a U/A certificate, but was later referred for review. The CBFC, however, said that even if a release date has been announced, the film can proceed only after completing the legal certification process, as per a report by PTI.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju, among others. The production company had announced a January 9 theatrical release, timed with the Pongal festival.

Jana Nayagan to be postponed?

As matters stand, the film is still without a censor certificate. The team completed the film and submitted it for certification on December 18. On December 19, the committee that viewed the film reportedly suggested the removal of certain scenes and the muting of some dialogues. The makers said those changes were carried out, and the film was resubmitted. Even so, clearance has not been granted.

With just two days left for release, the production house K V N Productions moved the High Court. During the hearing, counsel for the producers said the film, made at an investment of around Rs 500 crore, had complied with every instruction given by the censor committee. They added that the board had later found the film fit for a U/A certificate, but then sent it to the Revising Committee, citing a complaint about religious sentiments.

The producers questioned how such a complaint could have been raised when the film had not been publicly screened. They argued that with very little time left, there was no need to send the film to the Revising Committee. Instead, they asked that the files be reviewed and a certificate be issued so the film can be released in three languages.

Appearing for the CBFC, Additional Solicitor General A R L Sundaresan told the court that the Revising Committee has the authority to act on complaints and that the board cannot be compelled to issue a certificate within a fixed time frame.

After hearing both sides, the judge directed the CBFC to submit the complaint made against the film on January 7. Justice Asha also asked the producers why the release could not be postponed to January 10, and whether waiting might help resolve the issue. The production company replied that the date had already been announced and changing it would lead to heavy losses. The court then adjourned the hearing to January 7.

