Telugu actor Priyanka Mohan warns against 'fake' AI-generated images of herself: 'Let's be mindful…'

Actress Priyanka Mohan, who was seen in the Telugu film 'They Call Him OG', recently criticised the widespread use of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated photos that falsely depict her. Taking to the X handle, the Telugu actress addressed concerns about this growing trend on social media and urged users to refrain from sharing such images.

On Saturday, Priyanka shared a tweet urging social media users to be "mindful of what we create and share" and urged users to "stop sharing or spreading these fake visuals. Read on to know the details.

Priyanka Mohan's X post

In her X post, Priyanka wrote, "Some AI-generated images falsely depicting me have been circulating. Please stop sharing or spreading these fake visuals. AI should be used for ethical creativity and not misinformation. Let's be mindful of what we create and what we share. Thank you."

They Call Him OG box office collection

The Telugu-language film 'They Call Him OG', which had a strong start at the box office, has been struggling at the box office lately. The film collected Rs 1.23 crore on its third Saturday, bringing its total collections to Rs 189.86 crore. In terms of worldwide collections, the movie has earned Rs 288.25 crore so far. Besides Priyanka, Sujeeth's directorial 'They Call Him OG' also stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi and others in the lead roles.

Priyanka Mohan's known films and upcoming projects

For the unversed, Priyanka has featured in several critically acclaimed movies in her acting career so far. Her notable performances include 'Doctor', 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', 'Captain Miller', and 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan'. According to IMDb, Priyanka is a part of Ken Royson's film 'Kavin 09' alongside Tamil actor Kavin.

