Kantara Chapter 1: Internet spots plastic water bottle in Rishab Shetty's 4th-century Brahmakalasha song

New Delhi:

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has become the focus of online discussions after observant viewers noticed a contemporary plastic water bottle in one of its significant scenes. This slip-up takes place during the Brahmakalasha song, a visually impressive moment set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka - a time long before plastic was available.

Viewers flocked to social media to post screenshots of the apparent mistake, labeling it a “major continuity slip” in an otherwise carefully crafted period drama. The scene from Brahmakalasha quickly gained attention on social media, with numerous users drawing comparisons to the Game of Thrones incident, where a Starbucks coffee cup was inadvertently left in a medieval feast scene.

Though Rishab Shetty and the film's team have yet to respond to the viral incident, the mistake has generated mixed reactions online. While a section of social media users are taking it lightly as a minor oversight, others voiced their disappointment considering how the film focuses on detail and authenticity. "Are people discovered Water Cans in that ancient period itself? (sic)," wrote a user. Yet another posted, "I just learned that the Kadambas were the first to use plastic water cans #KantaraChapter1." Another social media user pointed out the exact time for easy reference. "Mistake shot plastic water can video song 3:06", the user penned. Take a look:

Rishab Shetty keen to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple

Despite flaws that can be easily overlooked, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is a hit among the masses. To thank the divine for the film’s unprecedented success, Rishab is now keen on visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He wishes to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for the continued success of the film. For the unversed, Kantara: Chapter 1 has already amassed over Rs 500 crores worldwide within just a week, surpassing the lifetime collections of the previous film.

Kantara Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which was both a critical and commercial success. Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in the 4th Century AD, unraveling the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and an ensemble of talented actors, bringing this epic tale vividly to life. The film released worldwide on October 2, 2025.