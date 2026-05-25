Extra screenings, no permissions needed: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces new theatre policies

New Delhi:

Actor Vijay, who is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has announced major relief for newly released films in the state. The move comes shortly after several members of the Tamil film industry discussed ways to improve theatrical business in Kollywood and boost cinema revenue alongside OTT earnings.

In a new update, the Tamil Nadu government has now permitted theatres across the state to screen five shows a day for newly released films during their first week. The rule will also apply during festivals, weekends and public holidays.

What are the new film rules in Chennai under Vijay's leadership?

The announcement was made through an official statement shared from Vijay’s Chief Minister X (formerly Twitter) handle. The note, originally issued in Tamil, stated, “The film industry members met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr C. Joseph Vijay, on 16.5.2026 and presented various demands. Among them, they mainly demanded that all films be allowed to be screened in theatres across Tamil Nadu for five screenings per day.”

As per the Tamil Nadu Cinema Theatres (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theatres were previously allowed to run only four shows a day under Condition 14-A. An extra screening was permitted only during local festivals or public holidays, subject to approval from district authorities or the Chennai Police Commissioner.

However, following discussions with industry representatives, the state government has now amended the rule. The official note further read, “The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, after considering the request made by the film industry, has amended the Tamil Nadu Cinema Theatres (Regulation) Rules. Accordingly, all cinema theatres in Tamil Nadu are allowed to screen five screenings daily for seven days from the date of release of newly released Tamil films and five screenings daily on local festivals and public holidays. Saturdays and Sundays.”

The statement also clarified that theatre owners and producers will no longer need special permission from government authorities or licensing officers to add the extra shows. The decision is expected to reduce last-minute confusion around show timings and ticket bookings, especially during big releases.

Theatre owners thank Vijay

Soon after the announcement, several theatre owners and fans thanked Vijay for the move. Rohini Silver Screens shared a note on X that read, “Our sincere thanks to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. C. Joseph Vijay avl., for positively considering our representation and enabling five shows for all newly released films for seven consecutive days from release, as well as on all weekends and public holidays, without the requirement of any additional G.O. or special permission. This decision will greatly support the film exhibition sector and benefit audiences across Tamil Nadu.”

Meanwhile, as per ticketing platforms, Vijay's Jana Nayagan will release on June 19 after a long-standing delay.

Also read: 'Love is always louder': Trisha Krishnan shares cryptic post after Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu CM