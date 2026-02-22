Tamil actress Vishnu Priya's father, Suryanarayanan, found dead; police suspect murder

New Delhi:

Tamil actress Vishnu Priya, who is known for her appearances in supporting roles in a number of films, is now going through a very tough time as her father, Suryanarayanan, has been allegedly murdered in Kodaikanal. He was 73 years old. The incident took place in a private bungalow where he was staying.

Vishnu Priya is most remembered for her appearance as a differently abled woman in the film 'Mayavi,' which featured actors Suriya and Jyothika in the lead roles. Although she has been appearing in supporting roles in a number of films, her performances have been appreciated for their sincerity and emotional depth.

The murder is being investigated from multiple angles

Several media reports indicate that Vishnu Priya's father's body was found in a bungalow near the Kurinji Andavar Temple in Dindigul district. Police officials stated that his body was found lying on a chair near the swimming pool area. His hands were tied and his mouth was taped. Suryanarayanan was dead before police arrived at the bungalow. Police officials are investigating from multiple angles, including the possibility of revenge.

CCTV and gold jewelry found missing

Suryanarayanan had rented out some rooms in his bungalow to visitors. According to media reports, police suspect five young men who were living in the property. However, police investigations have revealed that gold jewelry and CCTV are also missing from the bungalow. The theft angle is also being investigated. Two employees of the bungalow are also being questioned, who were found tied with ropes by the police.

Old case also grabs attention

Police are also investigating an old angle in Suryanarayanan's murder. In 2018, Suryanarayanan was arrested in connection with Prabhakaran's murder. Prabhakaran and Vishnu Priya were reportedly in a relationship. Police have not yet confirmed this connection, but this angle is being considered in the investigation. Regarding Vishnu Priya, she currently lives in Chennai.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan controversy: Vishal warns of strike by 1500 Nadigar Sangam members against censor board