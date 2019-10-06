Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection: Chiranjeevi's magnum opus crosses INR 143 Cr on Day 4

Megastar Chiranjeevi's dream movie, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is on a roll and is still going strong with overwhelming responses pouring in from everywhere, especially the Telegu speaking regions. The mega-budget movie made at the cost of over 200 crores, was directed by Surender Reddy and stars actor Chiranjeevi in the lead role as well as Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapati Babu, Sudeep, and Vijay Sethupathi in supporting roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Shetty make important guest appearances in the movie.

Sye Ra Narsimah Reddy has been running strong since its release on the Gandhi Jayanti, inspite of tough competition from Hrithik Roshan- Tiger Shroff starrer War and critically acclaimed Joker.

The film has grossed a total of Rs 143 crores, including all its earnings. The weekend is expected to take the earnings even higher, recovering the production costs of the movie.

A fan account tweeted,

#SyeRaa 4 days total world wide collections report

AP-TG: 62.70C

Karnataka – 8.77Cr

Tamil – 1.08Cr

Kerala – 0.53Cr

Hindi& ROI- 3.55Cr

USA/Can- 6.82Cr

ROW- 3.12Cr

4 days Total – 87.57Cr(143cr Gross)

#SyeRaa 4 days total world wide collections report

AP-TG: 62.70C

Karnataka – 8.77Cr

Tamil – 1.08Cr

Kerala – 0.53Cr

Hindi& ROI- 3.55Cr

USA/Can- 6.82Cr

ROW- 3.12Cr

4 days Total – 87.57Cr(143cr Gross)#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy 👌 — RamCharan (@Maheshdhoni37) October 6, 2019

#SyeRaa #SyeRaaNarashimhaReddy



Karnataka Telugu Version Gross

Day 1- 11+ CR

Day 2- 4+CR

Day 3- 3+CR

Day 4 -3.20 CR

Total - 21+ CR

Monday,Tuesday 💥 holiday* here!!

Sahoo overall 27CR gross will be crossed by Tuesday !! — RamCharan (@Maheshdhoni37) October 6, 2019

If you haven't watched the movie yet, go now! Read the review here.