Sunday, October 06, 2019
     
  Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection: Chiranjeevi's magnum opus crosses INR 143 Cr on Day 4

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection: Chiranjeevi's magnum opus crosses INR 143 Cr on Day 4

Chiranjeevi's magnum opus is on a dream run with numbers flowing in from everywhere. Check out the latest collection of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy here!

New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2019 13:01 IST
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection:

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection: Chiranjeevi's magnum opus crosses INR 143 Cr on Day 4

Megastar Chiranjeevi's dream movie, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is on a roll and is still going strong with overwhelming responses pouring in from everywhere, especially the Telegu speaking regions. The mega-budget movie made at the cost of over 200 crores, was directed by Surender Reddy and stars actor Chiranjeevi in the lead role as well as Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapati Babu, Sudeep, and Vijay Sethupathi in supporting roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Shetty make important guest appearances in the movie.

Sye Ra Narsimah Reddy has been running strong since its release on the Gandhi Jayanti, inspite of tough competition from Hrithik Roshan- Tiger Shroff starrer War and critically acclaimed Joker.

The film has grossed a total of Rs 143 crores, including all its earnings. The weekend is expected to take the earnings even higher, recovering the production costs of the movie.

A fan account tweeted,

 #SyeRaa 4 days total world wide collections report 

AP-TG: 62.70C
Karnataka – 8.77Cr
Tamil – 1.08Cr
Kerala – 0.53Cr
Hindi& ROI- 3.55Cr
USA/Can- 6.82Cr
ROW- 3.12Cr
4 days Total – 87.57Cr(143cr Gross)

