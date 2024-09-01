Suriya pushes 'Kanguva' release date due to Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Suriya pushes 'Kanguva' release date due to Rajinikanth

The audience is eagerly waiting for Suriya starrer film 'Kanguva'. But the enthusiasm of the audience may be reduced a bit because this film has now been postponed from its release. However, no disclosure has been made about its new release date. Soon the makers will announce the new release date of 'Kanguva', increasing the enthusiasm of the audience. Surya himself has confirmed this news and even revealed the reason behind it.

Kanguva pushed further for Rajnikanth

Kanguva and Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan were going to hit the screens on the same date on October 10. But due to Rajinikanth's film, Kanguva has postponed the release of the film. Suriya told at the audio launch of the film 'Maiyazhagan' that Rajinikanth is senior to him, so the producers have decided to postpone the release and make way for Vettaiyan.

Speaking at the audio launch of his brother Karthi's film 'Maiyazhagan', Suriya said, "For more than two and a half years, more than 1000 people have worked day and night for 'Kanguva' to present a special film in Tamil cinema. From Siva to the entire cast and crew worked hard for two and a half years in difficult climatic conditions. I am sure that the hard work will not go in vain. I am sure you will give that love and respect. When he comes, he will get everything."

He further added, "'Vettaiyan' is coming on October 10. We should push the film to get respect. He [Rajinikanth] is senior to me, he started acting when I was born. He has been the face of Tamil cinema for more than 50 years. I think it will be best if the superstar's film comes first. I think you will be with me."

The actor concluded by saying. "Kanguva' is a child. A child's birthday is on the day he is born. To celebrate his birthday and make it a festival, I am sure you will be with me. I will need your love and support. Please pray for the team of 'Kanguva'. May this be a momentous day for all."

