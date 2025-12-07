Suriya 47 begins with pooja ceremony as Jithu Madhavan confirms final cast There's a new update on Jithu Madhavan and Suriya's film as the makers have announced the final cast of the film.

New Delhi:

The pooja ceremonies of the film, which brings together director Jithu Madhavan and Suriya was organised on Decelber 7, 2025. On the day, the official confirmation of the final cast is also here. Nazriya is playing the lead role in the film and Nazlin will be seen opposite her.

It is significant to note that this this is Suriya's 47th fil, and is being directed by Jithu Madhavan, while Sushin Shyam is composing the music for the film.

More deets about the film

A picture from the pooja ceremony is going viral on social media. It is reported that Suriya will be seen as a police officer in the film. The film is said to be a mass entertainer. This is the film directed by Madhavan after the film 'Aavesham,' in which is worked with Nazariya's husband and National award winning actor Fahadh Faasil. It is reported that Jithu Madhavan will also be directing a film starring Mohanlal soon.

Nazlin is also making her Tamil film debut with Surya 47. Reports suggest that he will also be playing an important role in the film. The film also has the distinction of bringing together the Jithu Madhavan-Sushin Shyam combo again after the excitement. The pooja of Surya 47 was held today. It is learnt that the shooting of the film will begin soon.

On the work front

Retro was the last film to hit the theatres with Suriya in the lead. On the other hand, Nazriya made her comeback to the silver screen after a long gap with the film Shukshudarshini and Nazlin's last film was 'Loka', which became a hit in the Malayalam industry. With Jithu Madhavan teaming up with other South Indian stars, expectations are skyrocketing for Suriya 47. The film's release date or other casting details have not been revealed.

Also Read: Dies Irae Malayalam movie ending: Pranav Mohanlal’s horror thriller twist and final reveal explained