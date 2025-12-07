Dies Irae Malayalam movie ending: Pranav Mohanlal’s horror thriller twist and final reveal explained Dies Irae’s ending has left Malayalam audiences debating the film’s spirit twist and final reveal. Here’s a clear breakdown of the plot, major twist and haunting finale.

New Delhi:

Malayalam horror thriller Dies Irae, directed by Rahul Sadasivan and led by Pranav Mohanlal, Kani Kusruti and Shruti Ramachandran, has drawn attention for its slow-burn dread and psychological intensity.

What begins as a story about a man haunted after taking a dead classmate’s belongings turns into one of the genre’s more layered explorations of guilt, obsession and unquiet spirits. Let's have a look at the climax of the movie that has now landed on Jio Hotstar.

Dies Irae Malayalam movie plot explained

The Malayalam horror thriller Dies Irae follows Rohan (Pranav Mohanlal), an architect whose life tilts into unease after he casually pockets a small hair clip belonging to a deceased classmate, Kani. Strange noises, shadows and suffocating night terrors soon consume his days. At first, the film positions this as Kani’s ghost returning to seek justice or closure. But the dread creeps in slowly and personally, creating a sense of guilt-driven horror rather than standard jump-scare storytelling.

The major twist in Dies Irae

Midway through the film, the narrative shifts direction. Rohan and his friend Madhu uncover unsettling clues that point away from Kani. The spirit haunting him isn’t hers; it belongs to Philip (also known as Manu), a man silently obsessed with Kani when she was alive. Philip’s mother, Elsamma, kept his corpse unnaturally preserved through ritualistic practices, trapping his restless spirit in the mortal world. His anklets, heard throughout the film, become the symbol of his lingering presence.

Dies Irae ending explained

In the final act, Rohan and Madhu discover Philip’s decayed remains and realise that severing the object binding his spirit, the legs wearing the anklets, is the only way to end the haunting. A tense sequence follows, as Rohan cuts through the remains, setting them and the house ablaze. He manages to save both Madhu and Elsamma, suggesting the chapter of terror is finished. The visuals here are grounded, relying on atmosphere rather than spectacle.

Just when Rohan prepares to move on and leave for the US, the film delivers an unsettling coda. The hair clip he had taken from Kani mysteriously reappears on his bedside table. A shift on the mattress and a bedsheet pulled back imply an unseen presence in the room, and with the last twist, the movie leaves audiences questioning whether Kani’s spirit has returned or if the haunting was never about Philip alone.

