Sulthan Trailer Out: Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna starrer promises action packed entertainer; WATCH

The makers of Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sulthan dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated film on Wednesday. The two minutes trailer promises an action-packed entertainer. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the storyline of the film which is packed with action, drama and a romance between Rashmika and Karthi. Bakkiyaraj Kannan directorial will have Karthi playing the lead role of Sulthan.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "Presenting the trailer of #Sulthan, a standout family entertainer!"

Watch the trailer of the film:

The film is produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. It's music has been composed by Vivek-Mervin. Sulthan is director Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s second film after Sivakarthikeyan starrer Remo. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Napolean and Lal among others. The film will hit theatres on April 2, 2021.

On a related note, Karthi is currently gearing up for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. On the other hand, Rashmika will be seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. She is also set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Mission Majnu.