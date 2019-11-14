Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Sridevi and Rekha to be honoured at ANR Awards, announces Nagarjuna

Sridevi and Rekha to be honoured at ANR Awards, announces Nagarjuna

The ANR Awards will ne held on November 17th, 2019 in Hyderabad. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 14, 2019 20:21 IST
Sridevi and Rekha to be honoured at ANR Awards, announces Nagarjuna
Image Source : TWITTER

Sridevi and Rekha to be honoured at ANR Awards, announces Nagarjuna

The ANR awards, in the name of legendary actor and producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao for the year 2018 & 2019 were announced today, November 14. Late Sridevi and Rekha will be awarded by Megastar Chiranjeevi on November 17th. The event will take place at Annapoorna Studios and will be attended by many biggies from the South Indian Film industry. 

Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor will receive the award on behalf of his wife. Actress Rekha will reportedly be present at the awards event on November 17th, 2019 in Hyderabad. 

Sridevi has worked in more than 300 films and has won millions of hearts with her films in the South and Hindi film industry. She made her debut in the South Indian Cinema at the age of 4, with the Tamil film Kandan Karunai. She has worked with many veteran actors from Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) to NT Rama Rao (NTR). Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in Dubai.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will also be present at the event and he will be honouring some other talents from the film industry for their contribution to the cinema. 

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik unites with son Kairav, Naira dances to heart's content Next StoryKaran Patel is back in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Check out his first glimpse post-return  