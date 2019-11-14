Image Source : TWITTER Sridevi and Rekha to be honoured at ANR Awards, announces Nagarjuna

The ANR awards, in the name of legendary actor and producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao for the year 2018 & 2019 were announced today, November 14. Late Sridevi and Rekha will be awarded by Megastar Chiranjeevi on November 17th. The event will take place at Annapoorna Studios and will be attended by many biggies from the South Indian Film industry.

Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor will receive the award on behalf of his wife. Actress Rekha will reportedly be present at the awards event on November 17th, 2019 in Hyderabad.

The ANR awards for the year 2018 & 2019 were announced today. Late Sridevi B Kapoor & Ms Rekha will be awarded at a ceremony on Nov 17th. Mr. Chiranjeevi Garu will attend as a special guest for the occasion.@acfmofficial third convocation will follow the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Bf8M3AZqMY — Annapurna Studios (@AnnapurnaStdios) November 14, 2019

Sridevi has worked in more than 300 films and has won millions of hearts with her films in the South and Hindi film industry. She made her debut in the South Indian Cinema at the age of 4, with the Tamil film Kandan Karunai. She has worked with many veteran actors from Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) to NT Rama Rao (NTR). Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in Dubai.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will also be present at the event and he will be honouring some other talents from the film industry for their contribution to the cinema.

