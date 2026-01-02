Actor Sidharth Prabhu car accident: Victim dies days after crash on Christmas Eve; legal action to follow South actor Sidharth Prabhu will reportedly face intensified legal action after the death of Thangaraj (60), a lottery vendor he allegedly hit while driving drunk on December 24. The victim passed away on January 1 after a week of treatment.

A local lottery vendor died a week after being struck by a car allegedly driven by prominent television actor Sidharth Prabhu, in a New Year's Day tragedy that has sparked public outrage across Kerala.

Thangaraj, a 60-year-old native of Tamil Nadu who was a familiar face selling lottery tickets near the Nattakam College junction, died on Thursday, January 1, at a private hospital. He had been fighting for his life in critical care since Christmas Eve, when Sidharth's vehicle reportedly lost control and pinned him down on the MC Road.

Sidharth Prabhu is best known for his roles in popular sitcoms like Thatteem Mutteem and Uppum Mulakum. He was arrested at the scene on December 24. Preliminary police investigations and breathalyser tests confirmed that Prabhu was driving with a blood alcohol level significantly over the legal limit, as per reports.

The situation surrounding the crash took a U-turn as footage began circulating online, showing a chaotic scene immediately following the impact. In the clips, bystanders who had rushed to help Thangaraj are seen in a heated confrontation with the actor. Witnesses on the ground claimed that Prabhu was not only aggressive toward the crowd but also struggled with responding officers, eventually forcing the police to use physical restraint to get him into the squad car. A video of the same is going viral on social media.

While Prabhu was initially facing charges for reckless driving and being behind the wheel while intoxicated, the legal reality has become far more serious now that Thangaraj has passed away. The Chingavanam police have confirmed they are upgrading the case to include much stiffer penalties. He is now expected to be charged under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which specifically deals with causing death through negligence.

As it stands, Prabhu’s car is currently in police custody, and investigators are continuing to piece together the final moments of the accident.

