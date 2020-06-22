Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANCHAUDHARY Video of Sapna Chaudhary dancing to tunes of 'Gajban Pani Le' with mother goes viral on internet. Seen yet?

Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry who has been entertaining her fans through her various music videos and sizzling dance steps. Not just in Haryana but her fans are also in the other parts of the country who want to know about every little detail. They keep a track of what's up to her on social media and as a result of this, the latest video of Sapna has gone viral on the internet. The beauty in the video can be seen grooving to the tunes of one of her most-watched Haryanvi songs, 'Gajban Pani Le.' However, the reason why this video stands out from the rest is the fact that it also features her mother who is also seen shaking her legs with her daughter.

This video of Sapna Chaudhary is being well-liked by her fans on social media. In this video, Sapna is not seen in her desi attire but is seen donning a western attire. She is seen wearing brown pants and a shirt and carries herself gracefully. Talking about her mother, she can be seen wearing a suit but wins our hearts as much as her daughter. Have a look at the video here:

Talking about the song 'Gajban Pani Le,' it holds a significant place in the list of the hit songs of Sapna. The popularity of this song can be estimated from the fact that it has received over 250 million views on YouTube. At the same time, people in every stage show demands Sapna Chaudhary to dance on this song.

This song released in 2019 and became quite popular in just 7 to 8 months. It was crooned by Vishwajit Chaudhary and the lyrics were written by Mukesh Jaji. The music has been given by Aman Jaji.

Watch 'Gajban Pani Le' here:

Sapna Chaudhary entered Bigg Boss 11 and rose to fame all over the country. Though her journey inside the house was not a long one, she made sure to leave her mark. She later entered Bollywood and worked in video songs in many languages. The number of fans of Sapna Chaudhary keeps on increasing day by day. In the year 2018, she was ranked third in the list of top celebrities to be searched in India.

On the occasion of Father's Day she shared a photo on Instagram and wrote alongside, "पिता जब तक मतलब समझ आता आप साथ नही थे ।

याद आते जब लोग गलत बोलते याद आते जब फ़ालतू के जवाब देने पड़ते याद आते जब कोई अपना हक़ जताता याद आते जब कोई समझता रोज़ आप मेरे दिल ओर दिमाग़ दोनो में हो ........ मेरे लिए रोज़ है पर सबकी तरफ़ से happy Father’s Day papa."

Meanwhile, check out some of Sapna's stunning photos she uploaded on her Instagram here:

Catch a glimpse of another popular song of Sapna here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage