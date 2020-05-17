Sapna Chaudhary's 'Teri aakhya ka yo kajal' breaks record, beats this song by crossing 500 million views

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAPNACHAUDHARY Sapna Chaudhary's song 'Teri aakhya ka yo kajal' breaks record, beats this song by crossing 500 million views

Counted amongst one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry, Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary has been entertaining fans with her hit music and dance steps. People are crazy about her style and despite the coronavirus lockdown, have been watching her videos on loop. Probably, this is the reason why one of her superhit songs titled 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' has broken record on YouTube. It has crossed as many as 500 million views and has become one of the most-watched Haryanvi songs. Sapna's 'thumkas' in the songs were the reason why she gained considerable popularity.

Sapna Chaudhary's song 'Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal' has got 480 million views, while Haryanvi song 'Bahu Kale Ki' has so far received 482 million views on YouTube. Sapna's song is far ahead in comparison to overall performance. Interestingly, this song has been uploaded on YouTube a lot of times by the music company and every time the audience has showered a lot of love on it.

Have a look at the song 'Teri aakhya ka yo kajal' here:

If we talk about all the channels, then Sapna Chaudhary's video has got 80 crore views, which is a really big record and is really difficult to break. But if you look at the video released by an official channel, 'Bahu Kale Ki' song has surpassed Sapna Chaudhary's song and has got as many as 482,391,887 views. At the same time, the official video of Sapna Chaudhary's 'Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal' has received 469,450,701 views.

Watch Bahu Kale Ki song here:

Sapna Chaudhary's fan following is not just in Haryana but people from Punjab, Delhi, or UP also like her. That is why her dance shows are held in any corner of the country, and the crowd one gets to see as well as the tickets are unbelievable. Check out another video of Sapna during a dance show in Punjab which is going viral on internet.

Sapna Chaudhary was already very famous, but her stint in Bigg Boss 11 made her even more popular and loved. After coming out of the house, she went through tremendous makeovers and also appeared in various photoshoots.

