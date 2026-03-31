Salman Khan and Nayanthara team up for Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally's action-drama

New Delhi:

After generating excitement on Monday by announcing collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Sri Venkateswara Creations has revealed the face of the leading lady of their film and it is none other than Nayanathara.

After working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, now Nayanthara will share screen space with Salman Khan in Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally's untitled action-drama.

Nayanthara and Salman Khan to lead Dil Raju's next

The makers shared an edit on March 31, 2026, featuring Salman Khan and Nayanthara. 'The Queen Arrives. The epitome of versatility and excellence #NAYANTHARA joins #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. It’s an honour to have You on board for something truly special that’s underway. #SVC63 @BeingSalmanKhan @directorvamshi #DilRaju #Shirish @SVC_official @kuldeeprathor9 #RafiKazi,' read their caption.

See makers' post here:

Salman Khan's post

Yesterday, on March 30, 2026, Salman Khan officially announced collaboration with Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally. He shared a picture with the director and worte, 'Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju #Shirish @srivenkateswaracreations @kuldeep_rathore18 #RafiKazi'.

See the post here:

More deets about the film

According to the makers, with this new film, Vamshi Paidipally is entering a domain in which he not only celebrates their strengths but brings them together in his larger-than-life storytelling style. He creates a world in which Salman’s popularity drives the scale, and Nayanthara's gravitas drives the story, creating a fine balance between action and character-driven storytelling.

The film, which is being produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, is being made on a large scale and is expected to be a landmark cinematic event that brings together star power storytelling and visual spectacle.

With the film set to go on floors in April, the wait continues to build for what promises to be one of the most exciting and unique pairings in the world of cinema.

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