Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Trailer Out! R Madhavan makes his directorial debut with a grasping story

Image Source : YOUTUBE/TRICOLORFILMSINDIA Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Trailer Out!

Actor R Madhavan finally dropped the trailer of his most awaited film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor has made his directorial debut with the film. Starring Madhavan in the titular role, the film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was caught in a spy scandal. The trailer of the film lives up to the expectations of the people as it takes fans to another world loaded with various emotions.

The trailer shows Suriya interviewing R Madhavan, who plays Nambi Narayanan, a rocket scientist. It gives a sneak peek into the scientist's journey and what hardships he has faced. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the drastic transformation Madhavan has gone through for his role.

Check out the trailer here-

On the work front, R Madhavan was last seen in 'Maara', which released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.