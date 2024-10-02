Ram Charan to Prabhas, South superstars who have their wax statues installed at Madame Tussauds

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB List of South superstars' who have wax statues at Madame Tussauds

South superstars are in the news these days for their films. The craze for their films is not only among the fans of India but also in other countries as well. Not only the films but South actors too are gaining worldwide recognition. Recently RRR actor Ram Charan joined the band. Ram Charan's wax statue is going to be installed in Madame Tussauds. However, he is not the first South star to be immortalised as a wax statue, even before him wax statues of many South stars are adorning the Madame Tussauds wax museum. Let us tell you who are those South stars, whose wax statues have been made and installed on foreign land.

Ram Charan

Recently it has been officially announced in IIFA 2024 that Ram Charan's wax statue will be installed in Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore. Along with Ram Charan, a statue of his dearest friend Pete Rhyme will also be installed. Work on the design of the statue has already begun. The date of its unveiling will also be revealed soon.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is the first South star whose wax statue will be installed in Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai. A few months ago, the actor went to Dubai to give his measurements. Finally, the day has come when his wax statue is in front of his eyes. Allu Arjun recently left for Dubai with his family, where he unveiled his wax statue. The form of his statue has been taken from the character of the film 'Pushpa'.

Prabhas

The next name in this list is South superstar Prabhas. He made his mark globally with the film Bahubali and his success opened the way for his wax statue to be installed in Madame Tussauds. Bahubali actor Prabhas was the first South actor to put this feather on his hat. His statue is in line with the role he played in the much-acclaimed film Bahubali. This statue is placed in Madame Tussauds Bangkok. The look of his wax statue is like Bahubali.

Mahesh Babu

South's handsome and dashing superstar Mahesh Babu has also made his place on this list. Handsome hunk Mahesh Babu has a grand wax statue installed in Madame Tussauds Singapore. The statue was unveiled in Hyderabad in March 2019. The wax statue adds to his success. When it was unveiled, the actor was very happy and he shared this good news with the fans with enthusiasm.

Kajal Aggarwal

South actress Kajal Aggarwal's name is also included in this list. Actress Kajal Aggarwal unveiled her statue at the famous Madame Tussauds wax museum in Singapore. The actress expressed her happiness during the statue unveiling on February 5, 2020. She became the first South actress to be immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds Museum Singapore.

