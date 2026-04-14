Ram Charan says he's the 'rough kind of a dad', opens up about his kids and fatherhood

New Delhi:

For Ram Charan, fatherhood hasn’t just added a new role to his life; it has quietly reshaped everything around him. The shift, he says, is something you feel before you even try to explain it. The actor welcomed daughter Klin Kaara with wife Upasana in 2023 and twins, a boy and a girl, in 2026.

Ram Charan talks about parenthood, his kids

Ram Charan, speaking to Esquire, spoke about being a father to his kids. He said, "These heartbeats outside my heart have completely changed the rhythm of me, my family, the whole house. It beats on a different BPM,” he said, adding, "The kitchen is like, kis ke liye khana banana sir, koi nahi hai”. “The whole house comes to a standstill.”

He spoke about raising his children in a space that feels intentionally different. Less rigid, more curious.

So, where does he place himself as a parent? Not the strict one, not exactly the soft one either. Somewhere in between, but leaning toward freedom. “I’m the rough kind of a dad,” he says. “The one who lets them jump, play dirty, climb, and take risks. Their mother is the nurturing pole; I’m the one they come to when they want courage.”

He also said, "The biggest lesson we learn are from observing our parents. And I want to be a very, very present person first. And I want to be a present father.”

Ram Charan will be next seen in Peddi

Peddi was previously slated for release on March 27. However, its release date has now been shifted to April 30. The film is mounted on a large scale, with Ram Charan leading the cast. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. It is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. One detail that stands out is Shiva Rajkumar’s casting, as he is said to have a substantial role rather than just a brief appearance.

On the technical front, the film’s music is composed by AR Rahman, which naturally brings a certain level of expectation. The project is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers.

Also read: Peddi Pehelwan first glimpse: Ram Charan flaunts ripped look, delivers power-packed takedown in Peddi song