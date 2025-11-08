Rajvir Jawanda’s last film Yamla set for theatrical release at November end | Deets Inside The release date of Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda's final film, 'Yamla,' has been revealed. Nearly a month after his passing, details of the singer's film have surfaced.

New Delhi:

Late Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda's final film, Yamla, is set to release in theaters on November 28, 2025, and several prominent film personalities and production houses are associated with it. Nearly a month after the actor's passing, an update on his film has now emerged.

For the unversed, breathed his last on October 8, 2025 after being severely injured in a road accident.

Rajvir to be seen on the big screen for the last time

Famous singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, who captured millions of hearts with his voice and acting, may no longer be with us. But this November, his final film, Yamla, will once again connect audiences with the artist who single-handedly won the hearts of millions of fans.

About Yamla

Yamla is presented by Gold Bridge Films and Entertainment and directed by Rakesh Mehta. The film is produced by Bally Singh Kakar and distributed worldwide by Panorama Studios and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. With this film, Rajvir Jawanda's illustrious cinematic journey will be immortalised forever.

He will be seen alongside Navneet Kaur Dhillon, sharing the screen with Rajvir for the first and last time. Renowned actors Gurpreet Ghuggi and Dheeraj Kumar also provide the audience with laughs and tears. All of these actors have described Rajvir's presence in the film as emotionally moving.

Rajvir passes away after accident

Rajvir Jawanda was involved in a motorcycle accident on September 27, 2025, in the Baddi area of ​​Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, when his motorcycle went out of control and collided with a stray animal. He suffered severe head and spinal injuries in the accident.

He was rushed to hospital the same day after first aid, but after being on ventilator support for 11 days, he breathed his last on 8 October 2025 in Mohali due to multiple organ failure.

