  5. Radhe Shyam director isn't happy with negative response to the Prabhas starrer, questions critics

Despite the visual grandeur, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam has failed to impress a large section of the audiences. Director Radha Krishna Kumar seems to be unhappy about the negative responses from the audience and critics.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 15, 2022 9:28 IST
Radhe Shyam movie
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS

Radhe Shyam movie poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde

Highlights

  • Prabhas' Radhe Shyam has not been able to do good business at the box office in Hindi belts
  • Radhe Shyam in Hindi is struggling to catch up to Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files
  • Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' hit the screens recently. Despite the visual grandeur, the movie failed to impress a large section of the audiences. Director Radha Krishna Kumar, seems to be unhappy about the negative responses from the audience and critics.

Radha, who had always established that 'Radhe Shyam' is a love story, also blames critics for expecting more out of a love saga.

Read: Box Office: 'The Kashmir Files' soars high while collections of Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' remain dull on Monday

His response to the comments on social media profiles indicates that the director has been quite upset over the negative comments on 'Radhe Shyam'. In one of his recent interviews, Radha said, "You go to a vegetarian hotel expecting them to serve chicken biriyani? We have always told this is a love story, but critics are bashing us saying there is no action in the movie. That makes any sense?".

'Radhe Shyam', however, has picked up in terms of collections, as the weekend box-office numbers indicate good business for the movie.

