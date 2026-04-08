Raaka: Allu Arjun, Atlee and Deepika Padukone's AA22xA6 gets official title, makers reveal poster

New Delhi:

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's 44th birthday, the makers of the highly anticipated project starring Allu Arjun, Atlee, and Deepika Padukone unveiled the title poster on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The film, which was previously titled AA22xA6, is now titled "Raaka."

While sharing the official poster, the makers wrote, "#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits (sic)." The post quickly garnered attention from social media users. It has received over 252K likes and more than 8,000 comments within minutes of being posted.

AA22xA6 is now titled Raaka

Allu Arjun, Atlee, and Deepika Padukone's project AA22xA6 is now titled Raaka. The title poster features a close-up of a fierce-looking Allu Arjun, partially hidden by a furry animal paw with a prominent claw. Allu Arjun’s intense eyes and shaved head create a mysterious vibe around his character. Take a look below:

AA22xA6 title reveal announcement poster

This marks the first collaboration between South superstar Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. Earlier on Tuesday, the production house Sun Pictures announced the title poster release date and time, writing: "Brace for the BlAAst Title Poster – Tomorrow @ 11 AM @alluarjun @Atlee_dir @deepikapadukone #AA22xA6 (sic)."

The makers shared a unique poster featuring a wolf-like hand with sharp claws cutting through a dark backdrop, hinting at the film's intense mood.

About AA22xA6

Notably, the sci-fi film Raaka marks Atlee's second collaboration with Deepika Padukone after 2023 action thriller film Jawan. For the unversed, Atlee and the film's team have collaborated with top Hollywood technicians for the film's VFX.

The film is expected to hit the big screens in 2027. Raaka is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Also Read: AA22xA6 first poster: Allu Arjun, Atlee’s film teases mystery with clawed hand breaking through clouds