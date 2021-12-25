Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 8: Rashmika Mandanna-Allu Arjun film storms US, rules domestically

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Allu-Rashmika's Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 8

Actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are on a roll as their film Pushpa: The Rise has been winning hearts and storming the box office. The film has been enjoying a great run on the domestic market, as well as the international box office. It has also become the first South Indian film of 2021 to hit the $2M mark in the USA. In just seven days, Pushpa has managed to rake in more than Rs 145 crores nett. While it enjoyed a solo run for a week, with the release of Ranveer Singh starrer Kapil Dev biopic 83, the Allu Arjun- Rashmika Mandanna starrer will surely witness a hit.

Pushpa (Hindi) has been dominating in Maharashtra and Gujarat according to the reports in Box Office India. It further states that even after competition from 83, the film has managed to earn Rs 1.55 crore on the eighth day of its release.

Buoyed with the success of 'Pushpa', the team has been celebrating, as they have been travelling to meet the fans from different cities of India. Helmed by Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Kerala's superstar Fahadh Fassil appears in a significant role.

Watch Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa trailer in Hindi:

After the success of Pushpa: the Rise, the makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel titled 'Pushpa: The Rule' in February. Talking to IANS, Sukumar disclosed, "I have shot some portions for 'Pushpa: The Rule' but then, these will have to be reshot. I will have to shoot the entire film and we intend to start shooting in February next year. We intend to release the film on December 16 next year, just like how we released 'Pushpa: The Rise' on December 17 this year."