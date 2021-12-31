Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 14: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film heads towards Rs 200 cr

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PUSHPAMOVIE Allu Arjun's Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 14

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise refuses to slow down. After becoming the first South Indian film of 2021 to hit the $2M mark in the USA, the film is inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark. While Pushpa stars South actors, it has been ruling the box office in all languages. The 50 per cent occupancy in theatres in many states and the shut down of cinema halls in Delhi has affected the film's box office collection. However, Pushpa manages to maintain its pace. According to Box Office India, Pushpa earned approx Rs 3 crore on Thursday, making its total Rs 190 crores approx.

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's Pushpa is also the fourth highest-grossing dubbed Hindi film after Baahubali 2, 2.0 and Baahubali.

After the success of Pushpa: the Rise, the makers have announced to start shooting for the sequel titled 'Pushpa: The Rule' in February. Talking to IANS, Sukumar disclosed, "I have shot some portions for 'Pushpa: The Rule' but then, these will have to be reshot. I will have to shoot the entire film and we intend to start shooting in February next year. We intend to release the film on December 16 next year, just like how we released 'Pushpa: The Rise' on December 17 this year."

Watch Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa trailer in Hindi:

Helmed by Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Ajay Gosh, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles. Malayalam star Fahad Fassil appears as one of the baddies in the movie.